Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association to host outdoor music events beginning July 2

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KEYC) — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced Tuesday that outdoor music events will resume July 2.
The organization is hosting two outdoor music series called “Rock the Patio” and “Live on Lake Street,” with the former beginning July 2 and the latter beginning July 3. Both series are being scheduled with events through Labor Day weekend.
“The science around the country is telling us that larger gatherings outdoors are safer than larger gatherings indoors. Our number one concern has clearly been the safety of our patrons, our volunteers as well as our staff. That said, we are all missing live music, so our staff and board decided that trying some outdoor events and canceling the indoor ones is the best plan,” explained Clay Norris, executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association.
All attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask, shield, or covering at every event, especially if anyone suspects they may have symptoms of COVID-19.
All events are also subject to change based on the latest information surrounding COVID-19.
“Rock The Patio” is scheduled to open with Boon & Lambert & Wendy at 7 p.m. on July 2, and “Live on Lake Street” will open with Jason Walsmith of the Nadas at 7 p.m. on July 3.
Visit the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s website for additional information and to see a full calendar of events.
