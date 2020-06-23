Local officials break ground for water treatment facility in Waldorf City

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - Local representatives and Waldorf City leaders break ground on the city’s new water infrastructure project.
The current facility was built in the mid-1940s and was cited 29 times by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency between 2010 and 2014 for a number of issues, like having too much waste material seeping out of the plant. Senator Julie Rosen led efforts to include $1.9 million of the funding in the 2018 bonding bill. The $15 million projects is estimated to be completed in 2022.
