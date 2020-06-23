Mankato Public Safety asking for public’s help identifying, locating suspects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance from community members in identifying and locating seven individuals involved in an incident on May 30.
The incident took place at the River Hills Mall, or 1850 Adams Street, in Mankato.
Brock Charles Stalter, 20, of Mankato and a juvenile female from Janesville have already been identified.
Third-degree riot and third-degree burglary charges are being requested for Stalter and the juvenile.
The seven individuals who authorities are trying to identify were captured on camera and their images have been included in the gallery below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.