Minnesota DNR shortens window to reserve campsites and lodging

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR shortening the window for guests to reserve campsites and lodging.
Starting July 1, reservations can be made only four months in advance instead of the current rule of one year. The change comes as a result of COVID-19 and is meant to better allow equal access to facilities and campgrounds.
The DNR also determined most visitors plan their overnight park visits on short notice rather than a year in advance.
All reservations made before July 1 will still be honored, even if they are for a date beyond the new four-month window campers should note any reservation changes will only be possible within the new 120-day window.
