Minnesota teachers tour farms to better understand how to teach agriculture

(KEYC) — Minnesota teachers are getting a better feel for life on the farm through the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom initiative.
More than 100 teachers from around the state get four Zoom tours over the next month to help them learn and plan the curriculum for the fall. This gives teachers a better understanding of what exactly they are teaching to the students.
"Just like teaching in the classroom, you want to make sure your lessons are meaningful and kids feel connected to it," said Regional Curriculum Specialist Ann Vote. "We found the best way to get educators connected to educators connected to agriculture is to go out and see it, to breathe it in, to meet a farmer and talk with that farmer and hear that farmer's perspective."
The tours this year include a trip to a bison farm, a grow your own school project, a lumber farm and a honey and crop farm. Just because these tours had to be virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean teachers are taking away less information.
"It's going to be just as impactful, if not more, because now we can take our teachers to places they would never be able to go if they were in-person," added Vote.
Vote mentioned that during Tuesday morning’s tour of the Bison farm, bison were face-to-face with the camera and it really gave them a good idea of what really goes on.
