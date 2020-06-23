National Lightning Safety Awareness week, June 21st to June 27th

The peak months for lightning activity across the U.S. are June, July, and August and is also the time of the year when people are more likely to be outside enjoying the summer weather. Because this is the most active time for lightning and more people are outside, the months of June, July, and August, make up more than 70% of all lightning deaths. Lightning deaths have been recorded during all days of the week with slightly higher numbers during the weekend with Saturday being the highest.