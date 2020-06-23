New grants made available in response to disruptions from COVID-19 on farm to school markets

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking to award $124,000 through two new Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation grants.
The two mini-grants available are in response to the disruptions from COVID-19 and farm to school markets.
One of the grants is available to schools and intended to support school districts purchasing products from Minnesota producers.
The second grant is available to food vendors to support equipment purchases and everyone from agricultural producers to restaurants are eligible to apply.
Both groups can apply for $1,000 to $5,000 dollar grants. Applications will be reviewed until August 12th, or until funds are gone.
To apply for a grant as a school, click the link attached here.
To apply for a grant as a food vendor, click the link attached here.
