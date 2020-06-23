New soy-based product designed to extend life of a roof

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council is hosting a webinar on a new soy-based product designed to extend the life of a roof.
Roof Maxx is a soy-based roof product and is one of many products soybeans are used for other than livestock feed and cooking oil.
The virtual webinar being held Wednesday at 7 p.m. is open to the public and will provide information on Roof Maxx in an effort to inform the public of the many uses of soybeans.
”Soybeans have spread out across a lot of platforms when it comes to uses, we’ve seen new uses for proteins going into adhesives and other products, oil products, products like road preservatives,” said Mike Youngerberg, senior director of product development and commercialization at Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Youngerberg says the soy-based products also offer an environmentally friendly alternative. Registration for the webinar can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.