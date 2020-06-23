Outbreak at Amazon fulfillment center

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials say the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee has one of the larger coronavirus outbreaks in a warehouse setting.
At least 88 of its around 1,000 workers have tested positive. Another 99 workers at other Amazon sites in the Twin Cities have also tested positive since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota.
State officials are reaching out to employers when clusters at workplaces begin to emerge and are providing guidance to mitigate the spread of the disease.
