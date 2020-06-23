Small businesses can apply for grant funding

Small businesses in Minnesota that suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can now apply for grant funding. (Source: Alison Durheim)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 23, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 1:42 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The funds come through the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program signed into law by Governor Tim Walz last week. Businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible for $10,000 grants.

A total of about $60 million is available for grant awards which will be selected through a computer-generated, random process. Half of the funding will go to businesses in Greater Minnesota and a half to businesses in the seven-county Twin Cities area.

For application information, visit the Minnesota Department of Employemnt and Economic Development website.

