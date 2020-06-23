Tourtellotte Pool scheduled to open Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato and Mankato Family YMCA announced Tourtellotte Pool is scheduled to open Wednesday, weather permitting.
The pool will open with certain restrictions in place, however.
Anyone interested in utilizing the pool is required to make a 50-minute reservation for lap swimming or water walking by contacting pool staff at (507) 387-7946 between 12 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
After every 50 minutes of activity, staff says the pool will be closed for approximately 10 minutes to allow for cleaning of the facility.
There will not be any open swim and the wading pool will be closed until further notice.
The general admission fee costs $2.50 per person and is payable via cash or check.
Visitors should also expect to have their temperatures taken prior to entering the bathhouse and wear a mask whenever they are not in the pool. Social distancing practices will also be implemented.
