Unique Summer Camp goes Virtual

“We’ve been hosting a virtual language learning camp now, we had three days last week, and three days this week where they come and we split them into two different rooms where they learn either Ojibwe or Dakota language for an hour each day. Then we spend some other time answering questions they may have about what they are thinking about in terms of college in the future as well. We took a smaller piece of what our camp usually is, and adapted it to this virtual world,” American Indian Affairs Director Megan Heutmaker said.