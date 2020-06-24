Blue Earth County announces changes to some polling places for upcoming elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has announced some changes to its polling place locations amid COVID-19.
The move comes in order to make it easier to conduct safe elections and help implement practices such as social distancing.
Some polling places, like those previously located at senior care facilities and nursing homes, have also been moved to protect residents.
Impacted residents will get a notice on where their new polling place is.
Some townships have also made the switch to mail-in voting.
”We did have four additional townships that switched over to mail balloting as a response to COVID-19. So those newest townships for us are Jamestown Township, Lime Township, Mankato Township and Shelby Township,” said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
Garden City Township also votes by mail.
Absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 Primary Election become available this Friday.
To apply for and track an absentee ballot, click here.
