Higher education institutions waiving test requirements for 2020

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting schooling at all levels, many higher education institutions are waiving their requirements for the ACT or SAT tests to apply for admission.
Gustavus Adolphus College is entering its 15th year of being a test-optional school This means the college does not ever require these tests, instead focusing more on the student as a whole.
According to GAC, there is a great deal of evidence that the high school transcript is the best predictor of college success.
“I think a lot of admissions offices, including us, are going to have to take a broader view of things and I think spend some time reassuring students that we will continue to look at their whole profile from academics to outside activities and make a decision that I think will be suitable,” said Rich Aune, dean of admissions and associate vice president of enrollment at Gustavus Adolphus College.
With limited testing this year, GAC says they aren’t quite as impacted as others being a test-optional institution, but not being able to give campus tours for multiple months will be a challenge to overcome.
