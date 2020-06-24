Klobuchar advocates for climate solutions that benefit farmers

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) advised the Senate Agriculture Committee to help farmers identify conservation techniques that would have the greatest benefit for the climate and farmers’ bottom lines Wednesday.
Her decision to address the issue of climate change comes on the heels of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s decision to sue ExxonMobil, Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute on allegations that the oil companies and institute deceived and defrauded Minnesotans about climate change.
“The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers gain access to new revenue streams through private sector environmental markets, while also establishing a process that I think is really important to certify that greenhouse gas emission reductions can both be quantified and verified,” Klobuchar said at the hearing.
