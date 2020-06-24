Mankato man arrested after high speed chase on motorcycle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 21-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Ervin Koberg Jr. was traveling at 99 miles per hour on County Road 90 just before 4:30 yesterday afternoon. A deputy tried to stop the motorcycle but authorities say Koberg Jr.
Tried eluding officers on side roads toward St. Clair. Members of the St. Clair Fire Department found him near the St. Clair School after he abandoned his motorcycle. He remains in custody with pending charges of fleeing police, reckless driving, and speeding with his motorcycle now pending forfeiture.
Authorities say if he would have initially stopped, he would have likely been cited and faced a misdemeanor for speeding.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.