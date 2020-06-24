MDH: 304 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 29,707 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 304 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 33,763.
It is the fourth day the state of Minnesota has seen COVID-19 related deaths in the single digits. There have been 5 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,397.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,102.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, there are 40 people hospitalized, 160 in ICU.
3,897 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
29,707 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 529,643.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 26,605 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
16,802 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 691.
268,438 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
