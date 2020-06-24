New bill requires vaping prevention education in middle schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday requiring middle school students to receive vaping prevention instruction at least once in their curriculum.
The bill also encourages prevention instruction for high school students and adds questions about vaping and smoking prevention to the Minnesota Student Survey.
The bill bolsters school districts’ health curriculum to help educate students early-on about the health implications of vaping.
“We know the physical implications of vaping are huge, so we’re really excited to have this legislation,” said Prairie Winds Middle School principal Monde Schwartz. “We are already doing things within our health curriculum, but welcome any chance increase that or any other information we can give to parents and families that will help make aware of just how dangerous this is.”
That bill also requires annual mental health training for teachers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.