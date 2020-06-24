New law focuses on vaping, mental health

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - One bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz this week puts a focus on early vaping awareness among students.
Under the education policy bill, all middle school students will be required to receive vaping prevention instruction at least once. It is encouraged for high school students. Questions about vaping and smoking prevention have also been added to the Minnesota Student Survey. Also part of the bill signed yesterday, all tiers of teachers will now have annual training on mental health.
