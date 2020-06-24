Nicollet Count Sherriff’s office search for missing teen last seen in Mankato

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating a missing teen from St. Peter. (Source: Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 24, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 10:59 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a missing teen from St. Peter.

Officials say 16-year-old Diamond Rose Fischer was last seen in Mankato last Thursday. She’s been missing since June 14. Fischer is 5 foot 7 with black hair usually in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black nylon Adidas jacket, green denim capris, red fuzzy slippers, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with details on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-931-1570.

