Nicollet Count Sherriff’s office search for missing teen last seen in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a missing teen from St. Peter.
Officials say 16-year-old Diamond Rose Fischer was last seen in Mankato last Thursday. She’s been missing since June 14. Fischer is 5 foot 7 with black hair usually in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black nylon Adidas jacket, green denim capris, red fuzzy slippers, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with details on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-931-1570.
