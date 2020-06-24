One woman airlifted following two-vehicle accident in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 39-year-old woman is airlifted following a two-vehicle accident in Faribault County.
It happened just after 5 last night at the intersection of 470th Avenue and 110th Street. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Jamie Kite, of Forest City, Iowa was stopped at the intersection.
Officials say a second vehicle driven by 20-year-old Katelyn Nomeland of Glencoe was approaching the intersection and rear-ended Kite’s vehicle going 40 miles per hour.
Kite was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Rochester. Nomeland was transported to the local hospital and later released. Her 19-year-old passenger was not injured.
