Pair of Mankato trails to be temporarily closed Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced two area trails will be closed for construction beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The Glenwood Trail will be closed from Agency Road to Division Street, while the Highway 22 Trail on the west side of the highway will be closed between Bassett Drive and Hoffman Road. Both trails will be closed to allow for paving.
Both trails are expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting.
Visit the City of Mankato’s website for additional information.
