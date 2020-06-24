Sen. Tina Smith holds virtual roundtable with leaders from Minnesota’s Indigenous communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan held a virtual roundtable with leaders from Minnesota’s Indigenous communities Wednesday.
They discussed the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on Native Americans in Minnesota.
Smith, who serves on the U.S. Senate Committee of Indian Affairs, originally advocated for $20 billion dollars of the CARES Act to be used for Indigenous tribe nations for pandemic relief.
However, only $8 billion was allotted, and certain language in the act only allowed for these funds to be used for healthcare reimbursements related to COVID-19 - and not economic relief direly needed in the tribal nations.
“COVID is not the great equalizer,” said Smith. “It is not affecting everybody the same. COVID disproportionately singles out people who have already are challenged because they don’t have a safe place to call home because they live in chronic poverty. Because they are black, brown and indigenous and they are dealing with systemic racism that has been in our country since before we were even a country.”
While many nations did see these relief funds, there is a lack of clarity and guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how this funding can be used to relieve businesses who were forced to close - many of which are the only source of income.
“To get that money was really important, but then that money wasn’t even able to be used for replacement of revenue,” said Shelley Buck, the president of Prairie Island Indian Community. “So we still had to pay all those bills that we always had and couldn’t stop - without any income coming in. On top of all the expenses, we now have because of COVID.”
“The biggest thing we ask is non-discretionary funding,” said Fond Du Lac chairman Kevin DuPuis. “Allow us flexible funding to receive it. We have the data to show what we have done as tribes with the infrastructure of our reservations and our homes, and what we have done with casinos, gaming and other businesses and corporations tribes have established. Give us the tools and resources to allow us to take care of our people for the present and for the future of our unborn.”
Recent civil unrest has also affected indigenous people living in the Twin Cities whose businesses were damaged or destroyed.
With recent talks of more relief funding at the Minnesota State Capitol, they want to ensure that those funds are equitably utilized.
“Native people weren’t doing all that great before the pandemic and before the civil unrest,” said Robert Lilligren of the Native American Community Development Institute. “So I just want to make sure that as we’re talking about resources, and really identifying these corridors of East Lake Street, West Broadway where a lot of damage was done - that a lot of focus needs to happen - that we’re including the urban indian community. So that we’re not losing ground in whatever comes through rebuilding and reinvestment.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.