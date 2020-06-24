Tourtellotte Pool to open with limitations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato opens today with limited capacity.
The pool is open for lap swimming and structured activities between noon and 6:50 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. on weekends.
Reservations are required to use the pool for a 50-minute block of lap swimming.
There will be no open swim and the wading pool will be closed.
To comply with state guidelines, pool staff is sanitizing after each 50-minute period, customer temperatures will be checked at the gate and masks must be worn when not in the pool.
