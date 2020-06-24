2020 Twin Cities Marathon to become virtual event

By ASSOCIATED PRESS | June 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 4:23 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2020 Twin Cities Marathon will switch to a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entrants in the 39th edition of the Minneapolis to St. Paul race can run any 26.2-mile route any day in October.

Twin Cities in Motion, which stages the marathon, said Tuesday it will shift the rest of its 2020 races to a virtual format because of pandemic-related restrictions on big gatherings.

The Star Tribune reports runners will submit their times online, and race finishers still will receive their T-shirt and medal.

The marathon was scheduled for Oct. 4. As many as 30,000 runners were expected to participate in marathon weekend events.

