Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives to host conference call for 156th annual meeting

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Organizers of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives annual meeting say they have decided to adopt an alternate format for this year’s meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the regular in-person meeting, the 156th annual meeting will be hosted via conference call.
The call is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on July 4 and last for approximately 45 minutes.
“There was no question we were moving forward with some form of annual meeting,” said President Scott Roemhildt. “We connected with members, community leaders and similar organizations across the country before deciding to do a conference call.”
Anyone interested in joining the call is asked to send an email to scott.w.roemhildt@gmail.com before 12 p.m. on July 3 for call-in information and accompanying documents.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.