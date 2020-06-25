AAA predicts Americans will take nearly 700 million trips this summer

(KEYC) — AAA predicts that Americans will take nearly 700 million trips this summer in its latest seasonal forecast that was on Thursday.
The annual report looks at forecasted travel across the country from July through September and notes that this year’s statistic is nearly 15% lower compared to those same months in 2019 and the first forecasted decline in travel since 2009.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “When they do venture out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips to satisfy their wanderlust.”
The Orlando-based company says its forecasts were indicating 857 million trips would be taken during the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year, had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out nearly 150 million trips this summer.
The automobile is the preferred method of transportation, as it forecasts approximately 97% of trips will be taken this summer.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, air travel is forecasted to decrease by 74% compared to 2019, and rail, cruise ship, and bus travel will see a drop of 86%.
As far as destinations go, AAA’s TripTik data shows that Denver, Colorado, was the most searched travel destination between March 15 and June 14, followed by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix to round out the top five.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced traffic volumes across the nation, and AAA doesn’t expect that to change during the third quarter.
In fact, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are all projected to be in the upper third of states across the U.S. in traffic congestion. In these states, drivers are more likely than not to run into “normal” traffic congestion while traveling.
Minnesota, however, is projected to be in the middle third of states as far as traffic congestion goes, meaning the probability drivers run into “normal” traffic congestion while traveling is below 50%.
