Authorities request public’s help with church break-in, theft

LAMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Lamberton are asking for assistance from the community regarding the theft of items from a local church.
The Lamberton Police Department reports it was called to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25, to investigate a theft that occurred.
A news release from the department says someone entered the church in the early morning hours Thursday and removed the tabernacle from the church’s altar, as well as several silver and copper serving glasses.
The estimated cost of the stolen items and the damage to the church exceeds $8,000.
Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to call the Lamberton Police Department at (507) 828-9709 or the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.
