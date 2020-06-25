Blue Earth County sees increase in young adults testing positive for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As foot traffic picks up in Old Town Mankato, safety guidelines are still in place at destinations like the Hub Food Park: spaced out tables, masks recommended and cones to encourage social distancing.
For some, the Hub is a way to socialize and enjoy good food without standing shoulder-to-shoulder.
“We’ll go to restaurants and sit out on patios, so I don’t know if it’s necessarily the six-foot thing anymore. But we’re definitely not going to bars, and kind of sticking to outdoor activities,” Mankato resident Becca Moore said.
Even as businesses reopen, 23-year-olds Andy Plein and Becca Moore say they’re not changing their social distancing habits just yet.
“We go and hammock in the park, and that’s definitely more than six feet away, or we’ll go on a walk or something like that,” Mankato resident Andy Plein said.
This week, Blue Earth County is reporting a different kind of shift in the fight against coronavirus: a spike in COVID-19 cases in young adults.
The county reports 91 new cases since June 20, and of those cases, 85% came from adults age 19 to 25, with a median age of 24.
The Minnesota Department of Health citing the concern of young people being exposed in bars.
Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder says there’s truth to that - but access to testing is really a contributing factor.
“There’s been a huge increase in the expansion of who can get tested,” Haeder said. “Early on in the COVID-19 situation, the tests were very limited in who was being tested. And people seem to be very willing to go get tested if they’ve been exposed or if they’ve been advised that they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. And then of course just increased contact between people in social events and workplace environments.”
She says one thing young people can do, even if they’re not showing any symptoms, is get tested.
“We’re learning a lot about the virus and how it impacts different people and different age groups across our state,” Haeder added. “Being asymptomatic, you know we say stay home when you’re sick. If you’re not feeling sick, sometimes, that seems harder to do. So I think we go back to that expanded testing. If there’s a chance or you have a situation where you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can still go in and be tested if you’re asymptomatic.”
As for Plein and Moore, they say it will be a while before they head back to their favorite bars.
“I don’t plan on it any time soon, that’s for sure,” Plein said.
“Yeah, I don’t either,” Moore stated. “Especially with having to go to work and everything and being around family. It will probably be a while for me, too.”
