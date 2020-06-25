Fairmont duo places in the top-5 in the 2020 National History Day contest

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A duo from Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School were two of 59 competitors from Minnesota featured at this year’s National History Day competition.
Less than one-percent of students who completed a National History Day project in Minnesota were featured in this year’s national competition; which is composed of competitors world-wide.
Blaze Geiger and Isaac Sheard of Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School saw a 4th place finish nationally with their “Breaking the Barriers of Space: Apollo 11” exhibit in the Junior Individual Exhibit category.
“Having just our third year, the second time we’ve been able to send a group of students and to have them place fourth was mind blowing,” Theobald said.
“We were in complete and utter shock. I mean, Theobald has never in her 14 years of teaching had this category move onto even nationals and when we heard that I was jumping around and Blaze told me he thought he was dreaming,” Sheard said.
Their exhibit showcased college-level research using only primary and secondary sources to uncover the technological barriers of Apollo 11.
“We started gathering our information just mainly through NASA websites and then we moved to some primary documents and along the way we found interviews, journals,” Sheard said.
“The computers that they used, those were so advanced they were the first handheld computers instead of those giant room sized computers,” Geiger said.
Due to COVID-19, the competition moved online thus not taking place at it’s traditional spot in Washington, D.C..
“I would say the competition was actually a lot harder this year, because like I said they had to create their project twice; once physically and again virtually. And it had to be perfect,” Theobald said.
“We’d never done a slideshow presentation like that before and we had to put our entire project on a slideshow, so that was tough,” Sheard said.
“And knowing that one mistake could cost you getting top-10 or being last, because if you misspelled one word and you didn’t catch it, you’re done,” Geiger said.
Looking ahead, the duo is unsure if they’ll compete next year. Though, they agree this year’s experience will have a lasting impact.
“Personally, I want to become an aerospace engineer so I think that this shows that with hard work you can accomplish. This experience was amazing and I’ll never forget it,” Sheard said.
