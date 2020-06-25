Gustavus Adolphus College’s 2020 Nobel Conference moves online

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2020 Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College has been moved to an online format for the first time since its inception in 1965.
This year’s topic of “Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology” explores the science of new cancer treatments and societal factors that determine who has access to these treatments.
The conference is also now being offered free of charge - making the information accessible to all audiences.
“We decided it was really important to make sort of the big decision to move online so that we could make it the best conference possible and not something that we threw together a month ahead of time once we realized it wouldn’t work,” said conference co-chair Laura Burrack.
Plans are being developed to host expert lecturers, audience engagement, and breakout sessions.
The conference is planned to take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and pre-registration can be found online.
More information on the 2020 Nobel Conference, visit the conference’s website.
