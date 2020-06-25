House of Hope to resume services soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After being closed for more than two months due to COVID-19, House of Hope in Mankato is hitting the reset button.
When it closed in April, the adult treatment facility had to lay off 81 employees. It’s now starting the interviewing process for both non-residential and residential programs to beef up its team again, as the need for services continues to grow.
“Looking at from a COVID standpoint we’re seeing alcohol consumption rates are up 40 percent statewide and we’re also seeing an increase in domestic violence as a result of the alcohol consumption so what that has resulted in is there are many individuals in our community that are seeking services,” says Dean Gilbertson, CEO of House of Hope.
The organization plans to open up one of its five non-residential programs in Mankato on July 20. It also plans to open up its men’s program on August 17.
