Minnesota surpasses 1,400 deaths tied to COVID-19; Blue Earth County reports jump in cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 365 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 34,123.
The state’s daily death total remains in the single digits. There have been 9 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,406. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,107.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, there are 336 people hospitalized, 162 in ICU. 3,943 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
29,854 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 529,643.
Blue Earth County reports a recent jump in COVID-19 cases since Minnesota initiated its phase three of reopening.
The county has a total of 281 cases of COVID-19. 102 of those cases have been reported since June 20. According to county officials, of those 102 new cases, 85% involve people between 19 and 25-year-olds old, with 24 being the average age.
Officials say they plan to continue working with the Minnesota Department of Health on contact tracing and expanded testing efforts.
In the meantime, they’re asking residents to step up their safety precautions and continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and stay home when you are sick.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 27,197 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
17,017 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 695.
277,444 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
