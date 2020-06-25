Pickleball, tennis courts opening today

Pickleball, tennis courts opening today
Mankato’s tennis and pickleball courts have been given the green light for play. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 12:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s tennis and pickleball courts have been given the green light for play.

Surfacing work is now complete on the courts, which will be open after 3 p.m. today. Users are asked to enter and exit the entrance closest to the court they plan to play on.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, double partner play needs to be done with household members, and players should also avoid sharing equipment.  Players are also asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while a game is not in play.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.