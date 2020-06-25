Rally for Racial Justice to be held at Sibley Park

June 25, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:47 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, a “Rally for Racial Justice” will be held at Sibley Park, honoring the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The Greater Mankato Diversity Council says the peaceful, family-friendly gathering will start at 6 p.m. with remarks and a moment of silence.

Attendees will then disperse for a socially-distant 2.35-mile run or walk. Masks and social distancing practices are encouraged.

hose with COVID-19 concerns may also participate virtually by posting their walk/run on social media with the hashtag “Rally for Racial Justice Mankato.”

T-shirts and wristbands will also be on sale to benefit the YWCA Mankato and Greater Mankato Diversity Council.

