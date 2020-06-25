Rally for Racial Justice to be held at Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, a “Rally for Racial Justice” will be held at Sibley Park, honoring the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council says the peaceful, family-friendly gathering will start at 6 p.m. with remarks and a moment of silence.
Attendees will then disperse for a socially-distant 2.35-mile run or walk. Masks and social distancing practices are encouraged.
hose with COVID-19 concerns may also participate virtually by posting their walk/run on social media with the hashtag “Rally for Racial Justice Mankato.”
T-shirts and wristbands will also be on sale to benefit the YWCA Mankato and Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
