Renville County calls for foster parents as the need continues to rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County putting out the desperate call for foster parents as the need continues to rise.
The county currently has 30 children and youth in foster care and that number keeps going up. Foster parents are needed to help kids stay safe, in their community, and close to friends and family. If you’re wondering if you’d be a good fit, there are a few things to consider.
“When you think personally about this and if you’re a good fit you need to have a caring heart and a stable home are the biggest two things and I believe if you can check those boxes everything else will fall into place and you have all the qualities to provide a good environment for these kids that are needing homes,” says Rachel Johnson, County Agency Social Worker.
“Each family can make their own parameters of what the placement looks like, who they take, how often, what type of placement and what age of placement so if they’re questioning yeah I would be really good with the young kids but I don’t like teenagers they can set those parameters,” says Renea Weigel, Child Services Supervisor.
Children typically stay with foster parents for about 6 to 9 months, but that can change depending on their situation. Those interested can call Renville County Human Services to apply. A background study is required for everyone in the home.
