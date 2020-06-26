Here’s what’s on your Minnesota Primary Election ballot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Absentee voting starts Friday for the Minnesota Primary Election.
While the Minnesota Primary Election might not be until August 11th, election officials are encouraging voters to vote by mail.
Voters can request and track ballots all through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
As for what’s on your ballot, that depends on where you live.
But all voters will be voting for a U.S. Senate seat.
“So that will be on all of the ballots. Some of our residents will have a primary in a state representative district. Some of our precincts will have a contest for county commissioner,” Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said.
Voting is also going to look somewhat different than it did in the Presidential Nomination Primary.
“Remember in the March election we had to declare a party and then we received a ballot for that party. What’s going to happen now in this Primary Election is you’re not going to declare a party,” Stalberger said. “Instead you’re going to get a ballot that has any of the primary contests that your precinct is voting in, and then what you’re going to have to do as a voter is choose which of the political parties you support.”
There will be four different columns on the ballot representing the four major parties in Minnesota.
Once you choose a party, you will only vote down that column.
For your sample ballot, visit mnvotes.org.
