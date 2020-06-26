Local violinist spreads joy through music for assisted-living facility residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local musician has been visiting Laurels Edge Assisted Living in Mankato to play for residents during the pandemic.
Mary Zuehlke, a local violinist, has been playing at the windows of the nursing home to help bring some cheer to the residents.
She decided to play for the residents after visiting a friend who lives at the facility.
“I just feel so bad for them. They’re so isolated and I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Zuehlke. “They need to be remembered and I wish more people would come and bring their dogs, or I love how in the Cities people are bringing their horses around.”
Zuehlke is one of many volunteers who have donated their time to help spread cheer to the residents.
“We’ve been lucky to have volunteers like Mary come and keep our spirits lifted through the windows,” said Shannon Sorensen, the therapeutic recreation director at Laurels Edge. “We’ve had a horse come to visit, we had kids come to play tic-tac-toe through the window and we had an artist paint windows. We’re just really thankful for everything that the community has done to help us.”
Zuehlke plans to continue visiting Laurels Edge throughout the pandemic along with other artists and volunteers.
