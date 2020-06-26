Minnesota State’s Richards begins coaching career with Mankato Peppers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Torey Richards recorded a batting average of .400 this past season for the Minnesota State Mavericks softball team before the season came to an abrupt end in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Youth sports have now returned and that’s where Richards is, teaching the game of softball as an assistant coach on the Mankato Peppers 16U squad.
”It’s really exciting. It’s definitely a whole new look to be on the coaching side of it. I’ve never really done that before. It’s a whole new world seeing the ins-and-outs of coaching. I think when I go back to MSU, I’ll learn a lot from coaching on that side that I can take as a player. I think it will really help me as a player to learn things like that,“ explained Richards. ”It’s fun to help the girls emotionally. The highs and lows of softball. I know as a player, you get used to worrying about yourself. Once you become a coach, you’re worried about everybody. It’s cool to see that side of it.”
As a player, Richards and the MSU softball team had a 17-3 record before the season ended, but with plenty of talent returning for the coming years, the Mavericks hope to be making a run at a national title.
”It’s very exciting. It was heartbreaking when everything got canceled. We were doing so well. We had a great group of underclassmen coming in. Just knowing they’ll be in the program for quite a bit is exciting for the future of MSU softball.”
And Richards is continuing to improve over the summer as facilities have opened up again.
”The weight room actually just opened at MSU. I’ve been going there with my roommate three times a week. We’ve been doing that and just as much fielding stuff I can do on my own. I’ve gone on the field a couple of times with my dad and little sister. It’s nice to have a softball family to help me get back to where I was when we go back on campus.”
