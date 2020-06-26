More than 30,000 Minnesotans recover from COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 30,008 patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have recovered and are no longer isolated.
MDH reports 498 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number to 34,616.
There have been 5 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,411. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,112.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, there are 335 people hospitalized, 157 in ICU. 3,966 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 557,278.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 27,593 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
17,206 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 702.
282,023 people have been tested statewide.
