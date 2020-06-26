Motor sports enthusiasts restore race car

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - There was a lot of hard work and love. To bring this race car, back to life.
76 was the number Kenny Peterson raced back in 1970's, so it was only fitting to name his mission, 'Project 76'
Peterson, his grandson Ben Peterson and his close friend Jason Subbert started restoring the 1979-1980 race car last year.
Within the Peterson family, there has been generations of race car drivers, starting with Kenny.
“Well more than 25 years of racing, than my son Doug took over in 24 years. Than we had a layoff in between and now I think this is Benjamin’s eighth year,” Retired race car driver, Kenny Peterson said.
This restoration process wasn't as easy as a lot of community members thought it would be.
“It was rough, and a year later we have it done and on display. You know this car has been waiting 42 years to race,” Founder of Project 76, Jason Subbert said.
Peterson says it was a labor of love, and meant a great deal to his family.
“To have somebody that wanted to do something that my grandpa did 40 years ago is kind of special I guess. To recreate something, and to actually have it as one of the three cars that grandpa built, and a couple of other guys built. Makes it that much more special to me,” Grandson, and current race car driver, Ben Peterson said.
