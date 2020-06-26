Reward being offered for information about potential arson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of $15,000 is being offered for information relating to a suspected arson incident.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a report of a house fire at approximately 7 a.m. on June 21 at 32528 Scenic Byway Road, which is about 3 miles north of Henderson.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says authorities suspect the fire to be a result of arson.
The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering $5,000 and the owners of the destroyed home are offering an additional $10,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330 or the ARSON Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henderson Fire Department, Arlington Fire Department, Green Isle Fire Department, Gaylord Fire Department, Ridgeview Ambulance and Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.
