South Central College campuses designated as Hunger Free

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 40 percent of Minnesota college students have experienced food insecurity and South Central College is being awarded for its efforts in helping to lower that statistic.
South Central College in North Mankato and Faribault are now designated as Hunger-Free Campuses by LeadMN.Those chosen are recognized for reducing food insecurity among students. Colleges have to meet a number of requirements, including having a food pantry, a partnership with a local food bank, and a task force dedicated to addressing food insecurity concerns.
A Fall 2018 study at SCC showed 49 percent of students were worried about running out of food at least once a year. One in five reported that hunger impacted their school performance.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.