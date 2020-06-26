Three area students earn full-tuition scholarships from South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The South Central College North Mankato Campus Foundation announced three area students will receive full-tuition scholarships that begin with the 2020-21 academic year.
Vanessa Rodriguez and Zachary Mohr were each awarded Glen A. Taylor Foundation Presidential Scholarships, while Breanna Finch received the Brian Bergemann Memorial Scholarship.
Rodriguez graduated from Butterfield–Odin High School and is pursuing a degree in graphic communications, while Mohr graduated from Glencoe – Silver Lake High School and will be pursuing an agribusiness degree and Finch earned a high school diploma from Mankato East High School and plans to pursue a degree in computer careers.
To qualify for a full-tuition scholarship, students must have maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 and demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement during their high school careers.
Scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 are still available to new and current students. Anyone interested in viewing the available scholarships can do so by visiting South Central College’s website. The deadline to apply for scholarships is Tuesday, June 30.
