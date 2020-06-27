Fishing competition raises money for nonprofits

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Fishing Event for Life is a fishing competition that takes place in Madison Lake.
The money that is raised by the competitors, community members, and anyone willing to help.
The nonprofits benefiting from this event are Young Life is an international Christian mentor-like organization for middle school, high school and college students. MN Adult & Teen Challenge helps teens and adults struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
The fishing event is in it's eighth year, and still going strong.
“We’ve been doing this for a few years and Tom is the curator of this eighth annual event. Ya, I do it because it is fun, and it raises money, desperately needed funds,” Young Life Chair, Rhonda Else said.
The event planners were thrilled with the turnout.
“We didn’t think the tournament was actually going to happen. The fact that we have almost 80 people here or a little over is fantastic and the money that we’ve raised is incredible,” Young Life Office Admin, Gretchen Bybd said.
This tournament helped the community members, the town and even helped Rhonda with her recent loss.
“There just so many good reasons, and you know what I lost my dad a week ago. He was a fisherman, he would be so proud to be here so that’s enough to celebrate. I’m celebrating my dad today,” Else said.
