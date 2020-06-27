MoonDogs baseball is back: Here’s what you can expect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Northwoods League baseball is returning to Mankato this summer after the league moved forward to form a Minnesota-Iowa pod that features five teams.
The Mankato MoonDogs will be able to have 250 fans in attendance on the July 1 opener against the Waterloo Bucks at Franklin Rogers Stadium.
As far as the product on the field is concerned, the composition of this year’s team did have some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
”We’ve seen some positives and negatives with that. A lot of summer collegiate leagues aren’t operating this summer, and a lot of colleges didn’t get many games in this spring. There is a lot of need for these players to hone those skills. The NWL has seen a strong uptick in player interest. We’ve seen that, which is great, it gives us a larger pool of players,” MoonDogs General Manager Justin White explained. “We’ve also seen, on the flip side, there are some guys with preexisting conditions who have decided not to come out for the summer. We’re taking it one player at a time, making sure safety comes first and still getting some quality talent here.”
The first pitch in Wednesday’s home opener is scheduled to be thrown at 6:35 p.m.
The season is scheduled to run through Aug. 20.
