New ice cream shop opens in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - MN EIS Ice Cream + Sweets Shoppe is a German themed ice cream shop. MN EIS fits right in with the town’s German culture with the name EIS translating to ice cream in German
“Our Spaghettis if you went to any ice cream shoppe in Germany, you would find Spaghettis there. We put it through a ricer so the vanilla ice cream looks like spaghetti noodles,” Owner of MN EIS Ice Cream and Sweets Shoppe, Lindsay Schweiss.
The hours are from Monday through Sunday eleven to nine, and Sunday eleven to seven. The sweets shoppe opened it’s doors last week, and business has been booming ever since.
