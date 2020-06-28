Local church returns to indoor services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. John The Baptist Catholic Church resumed it’s indoor service in Mankato today. They followed proper safety restrictions to have the service move from virtual to outdoors and finally indoors. The church members wanted to be precautions when bringing people inside.
”We kind of watched the signs, listened to the science of it all and listen to the guidance. We wanted to set a procedure that was very safe because we continued to hear fear and anxiety amidst our people. So we took it slowly, yes,” Pastor, Father John Kunz said.
The church goers were required to wear a mask inside and sit six feet apart from people who aren’t in their immediate family. They also had pews blocked off.
