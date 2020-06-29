The Docket: Mankato City Council to discuss face mask requirement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is meeting for a special meeting Monday night.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of June 29th, 2020.
Mankato City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss possible courses of action for mandating face coverings indoors.
Those options include setting a hearing date for an emergency ordinance that would require face coverings or developing a campaign that encourages wearing one.
The potential emergency ordinance would require anybody over the age of two and who is able to wear a face covering to wear one inside.
Mankato would become one of several cities across the nation mandating face masks if it approves the ordinance.
St. Peter will be holding a city council goal session Monday.
Topics in discussion include an update on the improvement project for the intersections at Highways 169/22/99.
The project aims to make the intersection safer after an increase in crashes.
The intersection of Highway 22 and 169 has seen at least 106 crashes in the last 10 years.
There will also be a facilitated discussion on housing to talk about what’s next for single family and multi-family opportunities.
At the state level, the House Education Finance Division will have an informational hearing this week that will focus on distance learning and the 2020/2021 school year.
The hearing will feature public school administrators, principals, school board members and the Minnesota Department of Education, all who will talk about their experiences with distance learning.
The hearing comes as many school districts consider their plans for the fall.
