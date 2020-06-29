Food drive in Mankato addresses growing food insecurity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners teamed-up with Second Harvest Heartland to provide free food to those in need in Mankato this afternoon.
The food drive connected almost fifteen hundred families with surplus agricultural products from the USDA.
Second Harvest Heartland projects an increase in food assistance needs through the summer as more Minnesotans face food insecurity in the wake of a disrupted economy.
“Just in general, COVID has presented some different economic challenges for families,” said FOCP program manager Sarah McDonald. “So this is a way to kind of help them out. We forsee that it will continue to be an issue for families in the coming months, so we’re hoping to do another one in July and potentially August.”
Unemployment rose to almost 10 percent last month, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
